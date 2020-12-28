Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,304,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,046 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $32,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 757,390 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after buying an additional 86,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of TECK opened at $17.53 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.