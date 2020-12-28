Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 96,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 102.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Grifols by 9,180.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.