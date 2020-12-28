Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
Grifols stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 96,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 102.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Grifols by 9,180.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
