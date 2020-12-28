Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 36,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.