Hacken Token (HAI) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $936,641.04 and $9,455.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00326638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00058973 BTC.

Hacken Token Token Profile

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,825,907 tokens. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

Hacken Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

