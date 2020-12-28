Harry L. You Sells 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $431.88. 1,053,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,027. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $437.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $42,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

