Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.19. Harvest Capital Credit has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 27.36 and a quick ratio of 27.36.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.