HashBX (HBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 252.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $27.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00046094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00316475 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.15 or 0.02154475 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.