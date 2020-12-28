Head to Head Comparison: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) & Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Fortinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A Fortinet 18.50% 48.30% 10.74%

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Fortinet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortinet $2.16 billion 11.28 $326.50 million $1.91 78.42

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corsair Gaming and Fortinet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 1 8 0 2.89 Fortinet 2 13 11 0 2.35

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. Fortinet has a consensus target price of $133.86, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Fortinet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fortinet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortinet beats Corsair Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices; FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions; FortiExtender appliance provides a WAN connection to its FortiGate products; FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides central and scalable management solution for its FortiGate products. It offers FortiWeb product family provides web application firewall solutions; FortiMail product family that secure email gateway solutions; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions, as well as FortiToken and FortiAuthenticator product families for multi-factor authentication to safeguard systems, assets, and data; and FortiNAC product family to implement zero trust network access strategies. The company provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. It sells its security solutions to channel partners and directly to various customers in telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Fortinet, Inc. provides its products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

