Head to Head Comparison: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) versus Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

18.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 29.40% 20.89% Skyworks Solutions 24.13% 20.73% 17.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 15.87 $11.83 billion $2.15 49.29 Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 7.44 $853.60 million $5.71 26.48

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworks Solutions. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1 0 5 0 2.67 Skyworks Solutions 0 8 20 0 2.71

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 62.25%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $151.72, indicating a potential upside of 0.34%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

