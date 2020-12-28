Head-To-Head Contrast: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Limoneira alerts:

This table compares Limoneira and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $171.40 million 1.77 -$5.94 million ($0.45) -37.78 China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 445.38 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -7.05% -4.17% -2.20% China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Limoneira and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limoneira currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.06%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Limoneira has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 242.84, meaning that its share price is 24,184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limoneira beats China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,200 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, and San Bernardino Counties in California, as well in Yuma County, Arizona and La Serena, Chile; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,600 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development Company Profile

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.