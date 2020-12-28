Head-To-Head Survey: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) vs. Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Southern and Guangshen Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Southern 21.68% 13.91% 6.58% Guangshen Railway -3.40% -2.18% -1.72%

84.8% of Kansas City Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Kansas City Southern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kansas City Southern and Guangshen Railway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Southern $2.87 billion 6.52 $538.90 million $6.90 28.95 Guangshen Railway $3.04 billion 0.41 $107.51 million N/A N/A

Kansas City Southern has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guangshen Railway.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kansas City Southern and Guangshen Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Southern 0 9 10 1 2.60 Guangshen Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus price target of $178.16, suggesting a potential downside of 10.80%. Given Kansas City Southern’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kansas City Southern is more favorable than Guangshen Railway.

Dividends

Kansas City Southern pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Guangshen Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kansas City Southern pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Kansas City Southern has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guangshen Railway has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kansas City Southern beats Guangshen Railway on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It operates a commercial corridor of the Mexican railroad system and has its direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas. The company provides rail access to the United States and Mexico border crossing at Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas; and controls and operates the southern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas, as well as the northern half of this bridge. Kansas City Southern also provides rail access to the port of Lazaro Cardenas on the Pacific Ocean; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. Its rail network comprises approximately 6,700 route miles extending from the Midwest and Southeast portions of the United States south into Mexico. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. Its freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargo. The company also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, it is involved in train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, the company offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246.5 pairs of passenger trains on a daily basis, including 105 pairs of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city trains, 10 pairs of Hong Kong through Trains, and 131.5 pairs of long-distance trains. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

