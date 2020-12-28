Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.72 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $221.13 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00047298 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00629599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00049791 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,603,011,778 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

