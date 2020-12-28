Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.75. 5,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,008. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

