Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Position Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,718 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HT opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

