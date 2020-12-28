HEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.12 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $6.12 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043124 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002585 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020270 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004793 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003544 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

