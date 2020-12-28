Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.61. 6,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,817. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,256,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.