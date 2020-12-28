Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
Shares of HOOK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. 50,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
