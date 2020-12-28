Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of HOOK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. 50,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.