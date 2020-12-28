Horizen Market Cap Achieves $136.28 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.87 or 0.00047368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, COSS and Bittrex. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $136.28 million and $15.90 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00252340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,590,188 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Binance, COSS, Bittrex, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

