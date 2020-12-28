HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,153.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $2,153.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,942.83 or 0.99866647 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029263 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00397588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00504216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00146587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00035626 BTC.

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

