Humaniq Achieves Market Cap of $958,681.73 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $958,681.73 and $98,171.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00045959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00303409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.54 or 0.02168880 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

