Huobi Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $99.14 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00015016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank. Huobi Token has a market cap of $804.83 million and approximately $99.14 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00046082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00299742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.88 or 0.02157229 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.