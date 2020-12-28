Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.36. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 631,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

