Hydro Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Hydro has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $120,925.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDAX, Mercatox and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Fatbtc, IDAX, Bittrex, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinEx, BitForex, BitMart and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

