Hyperion (HYN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $138,156.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Bibox. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $67.92 million and approximately $138,156.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyperion has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00127026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00618625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00156031 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

