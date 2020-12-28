Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ideanomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of IDEX opened at $2.27 on Friday. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,290,442 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

