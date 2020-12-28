ILCOIN (ILC) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $170,679.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, IDAX, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001794 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005646 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 219.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002722 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,556,346,407 coins and its circulating supply is 602,649,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Graviex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

