Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
Shares of ITW traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
