Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.