Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of IMUX stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.86. 518,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,995. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $328.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Immunic by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

