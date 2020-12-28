INMAX (INX) Trading 46.5% Lower This Week

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. INMAX has a market capitalization of $12,422.54 and $127.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00629698 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00155996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00324506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016224 BTC.

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

