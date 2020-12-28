Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $188.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.