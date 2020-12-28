Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $43.32 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $958.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

