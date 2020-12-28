Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$18,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,127,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,561,740.41.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$12,040.00.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.46. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$4.65. The firm has a market cap of C$60.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.07.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

