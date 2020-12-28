Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $24,894.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $21,750.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $41,714.30.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

Kingsway Financial Services stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. 20,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,968. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,365 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services accounts for 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

