Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Purchases 496,277 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 496,277 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 8,656 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $38,086.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. 6,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,031. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $422,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $200,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCON shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

