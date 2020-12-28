Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Sells 1,260 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charlie B. Kawwas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Wednesday, September 30th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total transaction of $975,346.36.

AVGO traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $431.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $437.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 136,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.