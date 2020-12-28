Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.83, for a total transaction of C$231,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$231,225.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$30.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

