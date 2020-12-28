Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 2,280 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15.

NASDAQ PI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.32. 279,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $953.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

