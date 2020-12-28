Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $285.41

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $285.41 and last traded at $285.41, with a volume of 2032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

