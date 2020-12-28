Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects fourth-quarter organic revenues in Risk Management segment to be similar or slightly better than the third quarter. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level has been inducing an increase in interest expenses. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

12/16/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $143.00.

12/15/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/24/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.

AJG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.59. 2,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 333,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

