Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 2,324 call options.

JNPR traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 56,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.39.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

