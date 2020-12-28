Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Receives $74.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRET. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.