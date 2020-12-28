IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $269,458.79 and approximately $3,590.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. In the last week, IONChain has traded down 57.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00127883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00626220 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00175200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00319633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00056693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016556 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

