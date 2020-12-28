iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $350.44

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $350.44 and last traded at $350.44, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,524,000 after acquiring an additional 64,372 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 113,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

