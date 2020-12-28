iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.17

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.17 and last traded at $81.86, with a volume of 6410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,074,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

