James T. Richardson Sells 3,000 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $163,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Digimarc stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 312,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,529. The firm has a market cap of $771.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

DMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.