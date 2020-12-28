Jane Street Group LLC Has $121,000 Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Regis worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 38,250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regis by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regis by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

RGS opened at $9.48 on Monday. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

