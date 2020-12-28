Jane Street Group LLC Invests $106,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,463,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 39.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 78.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DSU opened at $10.21 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.