Jane Street Group LLC Sells 11,291 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 59,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $884.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

