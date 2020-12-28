Jane Street Group LLC Sells 13,484 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 205,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ambev by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,604,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,309,813 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

