Jane Street Group LLC Sells 57,796 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 83.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $15.00 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.